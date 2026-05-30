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Triveni Engineering and Industries consolidated net profit declines 8.50% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:40 AM IST
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Sales decline 7.45% to Rs 1507.98 crore

Net profit of Triveni Engineering and Industries declined 8.50% to Rs 167.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 183.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.45% to Rs 1507.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1629.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.49% to Rs 268.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 243.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.57% to Rs 6290.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5689.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1507.981629.29 -7 6290.495689.24 11 OPM %18.3618.91 -8.698.37 - PBDT257.41287.28 -10 522.36450.39 16 PBT221.00255.17 -13 378.20324.23 17 NP167.45183.00 -8 268.71243.19 10

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:40 AM IST

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