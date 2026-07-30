Triveni Engineering and Industries consolidated net profit rises 73.81% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.11% to Rs 1580.52 croreNet profit of Triveni Engineering and Industries rose 73.81% to Rs 3.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.11% to Rs 1580.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1547.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1580.521547.93 2 OPM %3.362.38 -PBDT35.9122.09 63 PBT4.68-8.73 LP NP3.652.10 74
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