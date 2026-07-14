Triveni Engineering and Industries fixes record date for scheme of arrangement

Record date is 22 July 2026

Triveni Engineering and Industries has fixed 22 July 2026 as record date for determining the eligibility of the equity shareholders of the Company to receive equity shares of Triveni Power Transmission (TPTL) as per the share exchange ratio mentioned in the composite scheme of arrangement.

Consequent upon the Scheme becoming effective, the power transmission business undertaking of the Company stood transferred to and vested into TPTL with effect from the Demerger Appointed Date i.e. 01 April 2026. In consideration of demerger, the shareholders of the Company are entitled to receive one equity share of TPTL for every three equity shares held.