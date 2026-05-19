Triveni Turbine consolidated net profit rises 8.52% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 26.32% to Rs 679.60 crore

Net profit of Triveni Turbine rose 8.52% to Rs 101.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 93.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.32% to Rs 679.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 538.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.10% to Rs 349.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 357.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.74% to Rs 2181.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2005.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.