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Triveni Turbine consolidated net profit rises 8.52% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 26.32% to Rs 679.60 crore

Net profit of Triveni Turbine rose 8.52% to Rs 101.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 93.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.32% to Rs 679.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 538.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.10% to Rs 349.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 357.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.74% to Rs 2181.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2005.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales679.60538.00 26 2181.102005.80 9 OPM %18.7922.38 -20.5921.77 - PBDT143.40139.60 3 522.90514.90 2 PBT134.40132.10 2 488.80488.60 0 NP101.9093.90 9 349.70357.20 -2

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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