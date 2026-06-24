Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Triveni Turbine Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd, Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd, TD Power Systems Ltd and Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 June 2026.

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd, Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd, TD Power Systems Ltd and Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 June 2026.

Triveni Turbine Ltd crashed 6.09% to Rs 675.05 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 93260 shares in the past one month.

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd tumbled 5.94% to Rs 5073.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76097 shares in the past one month.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd lost 5.49% to Rs 93.27. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 39.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.99 lakh shares in the past one month.

TD Power Systems Ltd plummeted 5.33% to Rs 1281.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd shed 5.30% to Rs 1513.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 26273 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15771 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 3:32 PM IST

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