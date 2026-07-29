Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TruAlt Bioenergy consolidated net profit rises 1108.25% in the June 2026 quarter

TruAlt Bioenergy consolidated net profit rises 1108.25% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Sales rise 106.29% to Rs 626.88 crore

Net profit of TruAlt Bioenergy rose 1108.25% to Rs 57.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 106.29% to Rs 626.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 303.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales626.88303.89 106 OPM %21.1813.67 -PBDT103.2526.49 290 PBT78.455.80 1253 NP57.154.73 1108

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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