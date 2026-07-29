TruAlt Bioenergy rises after Q1 PAT surges over 11-fold YoY

TruAlt Bioenergy advanced 3.76% to Rs 434.55 after reporting its financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

The company posted a sharp jump in earnings, driven by strong growth in its ethanol business and the successful integration of its dual-feed ethanol platform.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 1,108.3% year-on-year to Rs 57.15 crore in Q1 FY27. On a sequential basis, net profit declined 15.8% from Rs 67.87 crore in Q4 FY26.

Net sales more than doubled, rising 106.3% YoY and 5.3% QoQ to Rs 626.88 crore in Q1 FY27.

EBITDA jumped 219.6% YoY to Rs 132.76 crore in Q1 FY27. Profit before tax stood at Rs 78.45 crore in Q1 FY27, up 1,252.6% YoY and down 16.8% QoQ.

Total expenditure increased 88.3% YoY and 6% QoQ to Rs 494.12 crore. Raw material consumption surged 353.8% YoY to Rs 333.52 crore, while employee expenses rose 7.7% YoY to Rs 12.06 crore. Finance costs increased 16.5% YoY to Rs 44.03 crore, and depreciation expense rose 19.9% YoY to Rs 24.80 crore. Ethanol remained the company's core business, with total income nearly doubling to Rs 625.97 crore from Rs 314.60 crore a year ago. The Compressed Biogas (CBG) segment reported total income of Rs 11.31 crore, up 11.0% YoY. The Retail Fuel Network business continued to scale up, with total income jumping 132.8% YoY to Rs 4.40 crore.

The company said Q1 FY27 marked the first full operational quarter following the completion of its grain integration programme. Installed ethanol capacity increased 43% to 2,000 KLPD from 1,400 KLPD a year ago, with around 1,300 KLPD, or 65% of capacity, now operating on dual-feed technology. The integrated platform enables near year-round ethanol production while improving feedstock flexibility, supply security and profitability. Grain-based operations currently deliver about 6% higher profitability than sugar-based production, while capacity utilisation stood at 60.57%, leaving room for future growth without significant capital expenditure. During the quarter, TruAlt continued expanding its clean energy portfolio. Construction progressed on four compressed biogas (CBG) plants under its joint venture with Sumitomo Corporation, while preparatory work advanced for six additional CBG plants with GAIL (India). The company also progressed its proposed 100 million litres per annum Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) project in Andhra Pradesh, which has received a Rs 150 crore grant under the PM JI-VAN Yojana. It currently operates seven fuel retail outlets and plans to expand the network to 100 outlets, although the rollout has been paced due to volatility in crude oil prices.