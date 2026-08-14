True Green Bio Energy reports standalone net profit of Rs 21.85 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3141.74% to Rs 227.57 crore

Net profit of True Green Bio Energy reported to Rs 21.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3141.74% to Rs 227.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.227.577.0216.2124.3630.621.7427.351.4021.85-0.39

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