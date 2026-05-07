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Truhome Finance standalone net profit rises 58.27% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 28.21% to Rs 675.24 crore

Net profit of Truhome Finance rose 58.27% to Rs 157.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 99.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.21% to Rs 675.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 526.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 71.37% to Rs 490.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 286.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.35% to Rs 2482.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1904.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales675.24526.67 28 2482.591904.52 30 OPM %74.0470.29 -72.3770.96 - PBDT219.66136.35 61 689.51403.12 71 PBT206.71127.46 62 641.98370.38 73 NP157.0099.20 58 490.54286.24 71

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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