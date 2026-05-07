Truhome Finance standalone net profit rises 58.27% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.21% to Rs 675.24 crore

Net profit of Truhome Finance rose 58.27% to Rs 157.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 99.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.21% to Rs 675.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 526.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 71.37% to Rs 490.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 286.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.35% to Rs 2482.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1904.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.