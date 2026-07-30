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Trustedge Capital reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.45 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 248.72% to Rs 2.72 crore

Net profit of Trustedge Capital reported to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 248.72% to Rs 2.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.720.78 249 OPM %31.99-25.64 -PBDT0.65-0.20 LP PBT0.65-0.20 LP NP0.45-0.16 LP

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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