Trustedge Capital reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.64 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 729.63% to Rs 2.24 crore

Net profit of Trustedge Capital reported to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 729.63% to Rs 2.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 243.75% to Rs 0.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 378.90% to Rs 5.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.