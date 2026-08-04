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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tsf Investments consolidated net profit declines 22.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Tsf Investments consolidated net profit declines 22.82% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 3:31 PM IST
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Sales rise 70.03% to Rs 291.91 crore

Net profit of Tsf Investments declined 22.82% to Rs 122.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 158.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 70.03% to Rs 291.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 171.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales291.91171.68 70 OPM %24.4227.27 -PBDT65.4485.19 -23 PBT61.3982.04 -25 NP122.24158.38 -23

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

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