Tsf Investments consolidated net profit declines 22.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 70.03% to Rs 291.91 crore

Net profit of Tsf Investments declined 22.82% to Rs 122.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 158.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 70.03% to Rs 291.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 171.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.291.91171.6824.4227.2765.4485.1961.3982.04122.24158.38

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