TTI Enterprise standalone net profit declines 23.81% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 14.08% to Rs 0.61 croreNet profit of TTI Enterprise declined 23.81% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 14.08% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.610.71 -14 OPM %65.5761.97 -PBDT0.320.42 -24 PBT0.320.42 -24 NP0.320.42 -24
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