TTI Enterprise standalone net profit declines 23.81% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 14.08% to Rs 0.61 crore

Net profit of TTI Enterprise declined 23.81% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 14.08% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.610.7165.5761.970.320.420.320.420.320.42

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