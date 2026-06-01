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TTK Healthcare standalone net profit rises 34.74% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:44 AM IST
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Sales rise 14.51% to Rs 217.98 crore

Net profit of TTK Healthcare rose 34.74% to Rs 21.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.51% to Rs 217.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 190.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.57% to Rs 65.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 81.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.96% to Rs 857.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 801.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales217.98190.36 15 857.28801.49 7 OPM %5.066.30 -3.054.34 - PBDT28.1629.79 -5 95.39102.75 -7 PBT26.0227.62 -6 86.6394.42 -8 NP21.7616.15 35 65.6881.66 -20

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:44 AM IST

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