TTK Healthcare standalone net profit rises 34.74% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.51% to Rs 217.98 crore

Net profit of TTK Healthcare rose 34.74% to Rs 21.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.51% to Rs 217.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 190.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.57% to Rs 65.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 81.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.96% to Rs 857.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 801.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.