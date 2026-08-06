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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TTK Healthcare standalone net profit rises 63.69% in the June 2026 quarter

TTK Healthcare standalone net profit rises 63.69% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 3:09 PM IST
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Sales rise 13.75% to Rs 257.56 crore

Net profit of TTK Healthcare rose 63.69% to Rs 21.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.75% to Rs 257.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 226.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales257.56226.43 14 OPM %5.721.18 -PBDT31.0019.84 56 PBT28.8617.65 64 NP21.2813.00 64

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 3:08 PM IST

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