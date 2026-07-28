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TTK Prestige consolidated net profit rises 122.79% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 2:16 PM IST
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Sales rise 33.57% to Rs 813.85 crore

Net profit of TTK Prestige rose 122.79% to Rs 59.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 26.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.57% to Rs 813.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 609.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales813.85609.30 34 OPM %10.036.62 -PBDT94.8053.85 76 PBT73.4235.24 108 NP59.3326.63 123

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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

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