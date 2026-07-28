TTK Prestige consolidated net profit rises 122.79% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 33.57% to Rs 813.85 crore

Net profit of TTK Prestige rose 122.79% to Rs 59.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 26.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.57% to Rs 813.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 609.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.813.85609.3010.036.6294.8053.8573.4235.2459.3326.63

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