TTL Enterprises standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 62.62% to Rs 0.40 croreNet profit of TTL Enterprises declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 62.62% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.401.07 -63 OPM %2.502.80 -PBDT0.010.03 -67 PBT0.010.03 -67 NP0.010.02 -50
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