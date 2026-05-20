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TTL Enterprises standalone net profit declines 52.94% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Sales decline 97.88% to Rs 0.45 crore

Net profit of TTL Enterprises declined 52.94% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 97.88% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 73.91% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.71% to Rs 26.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.4521.22 -98 26.2028.39 -8 OPM %24.441.08 -0.340.85 - PBDT0.110.23 -52 0.090.24 -63 PBT0.110.23 -52 0.090.24 -63 NP0.080.17 -53 0.060.23 -74

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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