Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tube Investments of India appoints Chief People Officer
Tube Investments of India has appointed S Venkataraman as Chief People Officer and as a Senior Management Personnel of the Company, with immediate effect.

R B Selvakumar, EVP & Head HR, ceases to be a Senior Management Personnel of the Company, with immediate effect, due to his transition to a business role.

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First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 4:05 PM IST

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