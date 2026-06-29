R B Selvakumar, EVP & Head HR, ceases to be a Senior Management Personnel of the Company, with immediate effect, due to his transition to a business role.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
R B Selvakumar, EVP & Head HR, ceases to be a Senior Management Personnel of the Company, with immediate effect, due to his transition to a business role.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 4:05 PM IST