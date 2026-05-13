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Tube Investments of India consolidated net profit rises 83.64% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 3:32 PM IST
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Sales rise 19.96% to Rs 6018.82 crore

Net profit of Tube Investments of India rose 83.64% to Rs 85.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 46.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.96% to Rs 6018.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5017.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.47% to Rs 636.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 673.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.48% to Rs 22221.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18915.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales6018.825017.29 20 22221.1818915.14 17 OPM %9.686.71 -10.169.77 - PBDT683.88478.38 43 2582.772156.47 20 PBT508.95341.69 49 1918.491664.25 15 NP85.4546.53 84 636.84673.71 -5

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 3:32 PM IST

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