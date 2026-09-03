Tube Investments of India Ltd down for fifth straight session

Tube Investments of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 2693.5, down 0.97% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 10.12% in last one year as compared to a 3.25% slide in NIFTY and a 7.23% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Tube Investments of India Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2693.5, down 0.97% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 23930.3. The Sensex is at 76665.85, up 0.12%.Tube Investments of India Ltd has lost around 1.85% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tube Investments of India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27981.95, down 0.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.49 lakh shares in last one month.