Tube Investments of India Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Tube Investments of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 3017.2, down 0.17% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 2.26% in last one year as compared to a 6.32% slide in NIFTY and a 11.48% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Tube Investments of India Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3017.2, down 0.17% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 23927.75. The Sensex is at 76618.81, down 0.14%.Tube Investments of India Ltd has lost around 1.29% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tube Investments of India Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.57% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26417.6, up 0.53% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 83179 shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.17 lakh shares in last one month.