Tube Investments of India Ltd soars 1.2%, rises for fifth straight session

Tube Investments of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 3060.6, up 1.2% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 15.26% in last one year as compared to a 0.19% drop in NIFTY and a 15.64% drop in the Nifty Auto.

Tube Investments of India Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3060.6, up 1.2% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.72% on the day, quoting at 24201.65. The Sensex is at 77776.44, down 0.94%. Tube Investments of India Ltd has risen around 19.15% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tube Investments of India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26450.25, down 2.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.51 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3077, up 1.63% on the day. Tube Investments of India Ltd is up 15.26% in last one year as compared to a 0.19% drop in NIFTY and a 15.64% drop in the Nifty Auto index.