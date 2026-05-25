Tube Investments of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 3060, up 1.62% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 0.09% in last one year as compared to a 4.17% drop in NIFTY and a 11.22% drop in the Nifty Auto.

Tube Investments of India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 3060, up 1.62% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.01% on the day, quoting at 23958.55. The Sensex is at 76230.39, up 1.08%. Tube Investments of India Ltd has risen around 2.19% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tube Investments of India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26017.1, up 1.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.56 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3046.7, up 0.92% on the day. Tube Investments of India Ltd is up 0.09% in last one year as compared to a 4.17% drop in NIFTY and a 11.22% drop in the Nifty Auto index.