Tube Investments of India Ltd up for third consecutive session

Tube Investments of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 2720.9, up 5.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 8.83% in last one year as compared to a 6.94% jump in NIFTY and a 29.19% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Tube Investments of India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2720.9, up 5.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.58% on the day, quoting at 23952.55. The Sensex is at 77387.3, up 3.71%. Tube Investments of India Ltd has gained around 4.3% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tube Investments of India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24373.3, up 6.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.72 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2731.1, up 4.97% on the day. Tube Investments of India Ltd is up 8.83% in last one year as compared to a 6.94% jump in NIFTY and a 29.19% jump in the Nifty Auto index.