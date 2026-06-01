Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tulsyan NEC reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.36 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Tulsyan NEC reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.36 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:24 AM IST
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Sales decline 22.91% to Rs 164.97 crore

Net Loss of Tulsyan NEC reported to Rs 19.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 41.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 22.91% to Rs 164.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 213.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 64.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 72.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.00% to Rs 807.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 868.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales164.97213.99 -23 807.55868.32 -7 OPM %-2.610.30 --0.051.59 - PBDT-14.36-37.18 61 -42.02-49.62 15 PBT-19.36-41.83 54 -64.33-72.56 11 NP-19.36-41.83 54 -64.33-72.56 11

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:24 AM IST

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