Tulsyan NEC reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.90 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:35 AM IST
Sales rise 3.48% to Rs 241.51 crore

Net Loss of Tulsyan NEC reported to Rs 19.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 67.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.48% to Rs 241.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 233.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 49.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 130.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.37% to Rs 977.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1021.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales241.51233.38 3 977.001021.68 -4 OPM %-1.385.83 -0.201.60 - PBDT-13.276.72 PL -22.244.35 PL PBT-20.34-1.01 -1914 -47.67-22.07 -116 NP-19.90-67.49 71 -49.11130.50 PL

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

