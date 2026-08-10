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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tulsyan NEC reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.41 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Tulsyan NEC reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.41 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 5:08 PM IST
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Sales decline 42.98% to Rs 146.70 crore

Net Loss of Tulsyan NEC reported to Rs 21.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 10.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 42.98% to Rs 146.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 257.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales146.70257.30 -43 OPM %-4.294.87 -PBDT-15.81-4.51 -251 PBT-21.41-10.25 -109 NP-21.41-10.25 -109

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 5:08 PM IST

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