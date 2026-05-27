Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tuni Textile Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Tuni Textile Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:11 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 2.53% to Rs 17.40 crore

Net loss of Tuni Textile Mills reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.53% to Rs 17.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 64.91% to Rs 0.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 49.91% to Rs 114.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 76.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales17.4016.97 3 114.6876.50 50 OPM %3.624.36 -3.483.42 - PBDT0.090.39 -77 1.701.03 65 PBT0.060.31 -81 1.550.81 91 NP-0.160.16 PL 0.940.57 65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Upsurge Investment & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.23 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Inland Printers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Kumbhat Financial Services standalone net profit declines 29.88% in the March 2026 quarter

Univa Foods reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Norben Tea & Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.79 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story