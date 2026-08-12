Buzzing :

Stock Market ClosedTata Sons SuccessionN Chandrasekaran ResignsEPFO News RulesGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group Stocks TodayIndia's July Retail InflationGoogle Pixel 11 Series Launch
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tuni Textile Mills standalone net profit rises 35.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Tuni Textile Mills standalone net profit rises 35.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 4:17 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 2.90% to Rs 23.43 crore

Net profit of Tuni Textile Mills rose 35.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.90% to Rs 23.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales23.4322.77 3 OPM %4.273.60 -PBDT0.400.32 25 PBT0.360.27 33 NP0.270.20 35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

B P Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sahara Housing Fina Corporation standalone net profit declines 19.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Baroda Extrusion standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Oscar Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Kandagiri Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.66 crore in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 4:17 PM IST

Next Story