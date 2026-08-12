Tuni Textile Mills standalone net profit rises 35.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.90% to Rs 23.43 crore

Net profit of Tuni Textile Mills rose 35.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.90% to Rs 23.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.23.4322.774.273.600.400.320.360.270.270.20

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