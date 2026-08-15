Turtlemint Fintech Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 37.78 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 39.71% to Rs 294.08 crore

Net Loss of Turtlemint Fintech Solutions reported to Rs 37.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 46.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 39.71% to Rs 294.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 210.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.294.08210.49-11.20-21.65-33.87-42.67-37.87-46.69-37.78-46.69

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