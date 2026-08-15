Buzzing :

Sebi Bond platform rulesFlood InsuranceScreenless fitness trackerSilver Price OutlookLalithaa Jewellery IPOIndependence Day travel demandDelhi H1N1 SurgeVodafone Idea ShareOTT Releases This Week
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Turtlemint Fintech Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 37.78 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Turtlemint Fintech Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 37.78 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:25 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 39.71% to Rs 294.08 crore

Net Loss of Turtlemint Fintech Solutions reported to Rs 37.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 46.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 39.71% to Rs 294.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 210.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales294.08210.49 40 OPM %-11.20-21.65 -PBDT-33.87-42.67 21 PBT-37.87-46.69 19 NP-37.78-46.69 19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality consolidated net profit rises 7.02% in the June 2026 quarter

Western Carriers (India) consolidated net profit declines 19.46% in the June 2026 quarter

B&B Triplewall Containers consolidated net profit rises 651.55% in the June 2026 quarter

R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems consolidated net profit rises 0.38% in the June 2026 quarter

CSM Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.31 crore in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:25 AM IST

Next Story