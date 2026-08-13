Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers standalone net profit declines 31.88% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.99% to Rs 80.71 croreNet profit of Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers declined 31.88% to Rs 6.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.99% to Rs 80.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 76.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales80.7176.15 6 OPM %13.2724.52 -PBDT9.7317.34 -44 PBT7.5815.29 -50 NP6.739.88 -32
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