Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers standalone net profit rises 10.77% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.14% to Rs 83.44 crore

Net profit of Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers rose 10.77% to Rs 8.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.14% to Rs 83.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 80.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 41.13% to Rs 36.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 62.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.14% to Rs 337.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 309.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.