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TVS Credit Services consolidated net profit rises 13.05% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 13 2026 | 2:31 PM IST
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Sales rise 11.17% to Rs 1858.19 crore

Net profit of TVS Credit Services rose 13.05% to Rs 255.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 226.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.17% to Rs 1858.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1671.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.98% to Rs 913.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 768.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.53% to Rs 7192.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6627.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1858.191671.46 11 7192.216627.19 9 OPM %45.3247.89 -44.9644.24 - PBDT364.22319.10 14 1304.011072.73 22 PBT348.17301.62 15 1247.891026.53 22 NP255.67226.15 13 913.86768.07 19

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First Published: Jun 13 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

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