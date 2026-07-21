TVS Holdings consolidated net profit rises 81.87% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 34.51% to Rs 16406.50 croreNet profit of TVS Holdings rose 81.87% to Rs 610.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 335.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 34.51% to Rs 16406.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12196.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales16406.5012196.81 35 OPM %16.9216.41 -PBDT2073.641350.45 54 PBT1692.521018.58 66 NP610.25335.55 82
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content