TVS Motor Company recorded monthly sales growth of 21% with sales of 616,540 units in August 2026 as against 509,536 units in August 2025.

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 21% with sales of 591,437 units in August 2026 as against 490,788 units in August 2025. Domestic two-wheelers registered a growth of 18% with sales of 433,796 units in August 2026 as against 368,862 units in August 2025.

Two-wheeler EVs registered an exponential growth of 137% with sales of 59,453 units in August 2026 as against 25,138 units in August 2025.

Total International Business sales registered a growth of 29% with sales of 174,452 units in August 2026 as against 135,367 units in August 2025. Two-wheelers sales registered a growth of 29% with sales of 157,641 units in August 2026 as against 121,926 units in August 2025.