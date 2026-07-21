TVS Motor Co board OKs issuance of NCDs worth Rs 500 crore

TVS Motor Company said that its board has approved the allotment of 50,000 senior, rated, unsecured, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of the face value of Rs 1 lakh each, for an aggregate amount of Rs 500 crore.

The instruments have a tenor of 36 months and their date of maturity is 17th July 2029. The NCDs bear a coupon rate of 7.30% per annum payable annually.

Any delay or default in the payment of either the interest or the principal amount for a period of more than three months from the due date would result in a penalty of 2% per annum on the outstanding principal amount of the debentures over and above the coupon rate.