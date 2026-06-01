TVS Motor Company has recorded monthly sales of 566,585 units in May 2026 with a growth of 31% as against 431,275 units in May 2025.

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 31% with sales increasing from 416,166 units in May 2025 to 543,111 units in May 2026. Domestic two-wheeler sales for the period under review were 384,565 units, up 24% YoY.

Electric Vehicles registered a growth of 56%, with sales increasing from 27,976 units in May 2025 to 43,632 units in May 2026.

The three-wheeler segment registered sales of 23,474 units in May 2026, which is higher by 55% as compared with the sales of 15,109 units in May 2025.