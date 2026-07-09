TVS Motor Company announces strategic partnership with Indian Oil

For sustainable cost-effective LPG cylinder distribution with TVS King Kargo HD vehicles

TVS Motor Company today announced a strategic partnership with Indian Oil Corporation (IndianOil) to strengthen last-mile LPG cylinder distribution through sustainable commercial mobility solutions.

As part of the initiative, TVS Motor Company will work with IndianOil network of over 13,000 LPG distributors across the country, enabling the adoption of the TVS King Kargo HD vehicles for doorstep cylinder deliveries. This marks an important step towards enabling cleaner, more efficient, and cost-effective LPG cylinder distribution while supporting India's transition to green mobility.

Bringing together two trusted and respected organisations in their respective industries, the partnership combines TVS Motor's expertise in commercial mobility with IndianOil 's extensive distributor network to advance efficient and sustainable LPG cylinder distribution across India. The deployment of the TVS King Kargo HD range for LPG cylinder distribution is expected to reduce carbon emissions while offering IndianOil distributors a lower total cost of ownership. The initiative is designed to improve operational efficiency and profitability, while reinforcing both organisations' commitment to sustainability and the Government of India's clean mobility vision.