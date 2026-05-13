Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TVS Motor Company consolidated net profit rises 19.03% in the March 2026 quarter

TVS Motor Company consolidated net profit rises 19.03% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 3:32 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 30.42% to Rs 15052.73 crore

Net profit of TVS Motor Company rose 19.03% to Rs 771.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 648.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.42% to Rs 15052.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11542.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.01% to Rs 3018.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2235.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.17% to Rs 56069.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 44089.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales15052.7311542.00 30 56069.5244089.01 27 OPM %14.4316.49 -14.9014.91 - PBDT1612.671284.68 26 6144.464550.91 35 PBT1298.13992.88 31 4871.823505.35 39 NP771.52648.16 19 3018.332235.56 35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Suven Life Sciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 45.60 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Kirloskar Brothers consolidated net profit declines 18.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Knowledge Realty Trust reports standalone net profit of Rs 554.19 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Stallion India Fluorochemicals standalone net profit declines 17.63% in the March 2026 quarter

Pyramid Technoplast standalone net profit rises 51.59% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 13 2026 | 3:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story