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TVS Motor Company consolidated net profit rises 67.11% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 3:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 33.46% to Rs 16295.52 crore

Net profit of TVS Motor Company rose 67.11% to Rs 1019.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 610.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.46% to Rs 16295.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12210.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales16295.5212210.05 33 OPM %14.3814.77 -PBDT1899.191292.02 47 PBT1545.19977.19 58 NP1019.43610.04 67

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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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