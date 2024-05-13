TVS Motor Company launches TVS iQube with 2.2 kWh battery

TVS Motor Company launched a new variant of the TVS iQube with 2.2 kWh battery. Simultaneously, the company is ready to deliver TVS iQube ST to customers, starting today. The TVS iQube ST will now come in two variants, 3.4 kWh and 5.1 kWh, that being the largest battery pack in the segment. With this, the TVS iQube series now offers an array of five variants available in vibrant 11 colours, making this one of the largest and most attractive EV portfolios in the market.

The new 2.2 kWh battery variant, TVS iQube series starts at an introductory effective ex-showroom price of Rs. 94,999.

