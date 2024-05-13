Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TVS Motor Company launches TVS iQube with 2.2 kWh battery

TVS Motor Company launches TVS iQube with 2.2 kWh battery

Image
Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

TVS Motor Company launched a new variant of the TVS iQube with 2.2 kWh battery. Simultaneously, the company is ready to deliver TVS iQube ST to customers, starting today. The TVS iQube ST will now come in two variants, 3.4 kWh and 5.1 kWh, that being the largest battery pack in the segment. With this, the TVS iQube series now offers an array of five variants available in vibrant 11 colours, making this one of the largest and most attractive EV portfolios in the market.

The new 2.2 kWh battery variant, TVS iQube series starts at an introductory effective ex-showroom price of Rs. 94,999.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

TVS Motor showcases its electric scooter - TVS iQube at Makina Motoshow in Manila

TVS Motor register record high sales in Mar'24

TVS Motor rises as sales climbs 23% YoY in Jan'24

TVS Motor hits record high on acquiring 28% stake in IFQM

Board of TVS Supply Chain Solutions approves conversion of loan to equity in its overseas subsidiary

C.E. Info Systems consolidated net profit rises 35.40% in the March 2024 quarter

Zomato reports consolidated net profit of Rs 175.00 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Aditya Birla Capital consolidated net profit rises 104.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Ethos consolidated net profit rises 58.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Bright Brothers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 13 2024 | 3:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story