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TVS Motor Company Ltd Slides 1.98%, BSE Auto index Shed 1.23%

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Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
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TVS Motor Company Ltd has added 3.44% over last one month compared to 8.04% gain in BSE Auto index and 6.76% rise in the SENSEX

TVS Motor Company Ltd fell 1.98% today to trade at Rs 3481.6. The BSE Auto index is down 1.23% to quote at 56845.34. The index is up 8.04 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd decreased 1.75% and Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd lost 1.38% on the day. The BSE Auto index went up 13.78 % over last one year compared to the 4.28% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

TVS Motor Company Ltd has added 3.44% over last one month compared to 8.04% gain in BSE Auto index and 6.76% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3174 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 57966 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3970 on 26 Feb 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2625.4 on 09 May 2025.

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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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