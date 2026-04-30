TVS Motor Company Ltd Slides 1.98%, BSE Auto index Shed 1.23%

TVS Motor Company Ltd has added 3.44% over last one month compared to 8.04% gain in BSE Auto index and 6.76% rise in the SENSEX

TVS Motor Company Ltd fell 1.98% today to trade at Rs 3481.6. The BSE Auto index is down 1.23% to quote at 56845.34. The index is up 8.04 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd decreased 1.75% and Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd lost 1.38% on the day. The BSE Auto index went up 13.78 % over last one year compared to the 4.28% fall in benchmark SENSEX.