TVS Motor Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 3436.7, down 2.57% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 23.19% in last one year as compared to a 5.35% slide in NIFTY and a 9.13% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

TVS Motor Company Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3436.7, down 2.57% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.32% on the day, quoting at 23721.15. The Sensex is at 75504.09, up 1.2%.TVS Motor Company Ltd has lost around 9.16% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which TVS Motor Company Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25888.95, up 0.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.74 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.31 lakh shares in last one month.