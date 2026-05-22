TVS Motor Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 3431.7, up 1.51% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 23.42% in last one year as compared to a 4.19% slide in NIFTY and a 11.27% slide in the Nifty Auto index.

TVS Motor Company Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3431.7, up 1.51% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.67% on the day, quoting at 23813. The Sensex is at 75784.77, up 0.8%. TVS Motor Company Ltd has slipped around 2.31% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which TVS Motor Company Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25986.25, up 0.69% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.48 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3450, up 1.83% on the day. TVS Motor Company Ltd is up 23.42% in last one year as compared to a 4.19% slide in NIFTY and a 11.27% slide in the Nifty Auto index.