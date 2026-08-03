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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TVS Motor Company records 38% growth in July sales

Sells 6.29 lakh units

TVS Motor Company part of TVS VENU, recorded monthly sales growth of 38% with sales of 629,675 units in July 2026 as against 456,350 units in July 2025.

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 38% with sales of 603,138 units in July 2026 as against 438,790 units in July 2025. Domestic two-wheelers registered a growth of 42% with sales of 437,394 units in July 2026 as against 308,720 units in July 2025.

Two-wheeler EVs registered an exponential growth of 158% with sales of 60,934 units in July 2026 as against 23,605 units in July 2025.

Total International Business sales registered a growth of 29% with sales of 184,264 units in July 2026 as against 142,629 units in July 2025. Two-wheelers sales registered a growth of 27% with sales of 165,744 units in July 2026 as against 130,070 units in July 2025.

Three-wheelers registered a growth of 51% with sales of 26,537 units in July 2026 as against 17,560 units in July 2025.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 10:05 AM IST

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