TVS Motor Company (TVSM) recorded monthly sales of 473,970 units in April 2026 with a growth of 7% as against 443,716 units in April 2025.

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 6% with sales increasing from 430,150 units in April 2025 to 455,333 units in April 2026. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 8% with sales increasing from 323,647 units in April 2025 to 348,545 units in April 2026.

Motorcycle registered 200,039 units in April 2026 as against 220,347 units in April 2025. Scooter registered a growth of 24% with sales increasing from 169,741 units in April 2025 to 211,158 units in April 2026.