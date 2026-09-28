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TVS Motor launches hyper sport scooter TVS NTORQ 150 in Nepal

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Last Updated : Sep 28 2026 | 2:04 PM IST
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TVS Motor Company has launched the TVS NTORQ 150, Nepal's 1st Hyper Sport Scooter. Powered by a 149.7cc race-tuned engine and inspired by stealth aircraft design, the TVS scooter brings together high performance, sporty aesthetics and cutting-edge technology to cater to a new generation of riders.

The TVS NTORQ 150 is now available across Jagdamba Motors dealerships in Nepal in three colour options - Stealth Silver, Racing Red, and Turbo Blue, at an introductory price of Rupees 3,69,900.

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First Published: Sep 28 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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