TVS Motor launches its most accessible entry point EV - TVS Orbiter V1 with BaaS

TVS Motor Company strengthened its electric vehicle portfolio with the launch of TVS Orbiter V1 with 1.8 kWh the most accessible electric scooter in the company's lineup. The company also introduced Battery-As-A-Service (BaaS) across its EV portfolio, offering customers a new and flexible ownership model.

With the addition of TVS Orbiter V1 and the introduction of Battery-As-A-Service, TVS Motor's EV scooter range now starts at Rs 49,999 (ex-showroom Delhi, inclusive of PM e-Drive). The BaaS model lowers the upfront cost, while offering customers long-term battery assurance and peace of mind. Customers who prefers the TVS Orbiter V1 without BaaS, can purchase it at Rs 84,500 (ex-showroom Delhi, inclusive of PM e-Drive).