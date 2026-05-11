TVS Motor Company announced the launch of the TVS Ronin top variant in Sri Lanka. The premium lifestyle motorcycle is now available in two striking new colour options: Nimbus Grey and Midnight Blue. The modern-retro motorcycle, TVS Ronin, is designed for riders who prefer an unscripted way of life, blending advanced technology with versatile performance. It represents a shift from conventional motorcycling to a more lifestyle-led riding experience.

The TVS Ronin top variant is powered by a 225.9 cc, 4-stroke, 4-valve, oil-cooled engine delivering 20.4 PS at 7750 rpm and 19.93 Nm of torque at 3750 rpm. It is equipped with 41 mm USD front forks, rear mono-shock suspension and disc brakes with dual-channel ABS, ensuring superior ride comfort and safety. The motorcycle also features SmartXonnect Bluetooth connectivity, enabling turn-by-turn navigation, voice assist, and call alerts. With its all-LED lighting, signature styling elements and premium graphics, TVS Ronin stands out as a distinctive offering in the modern-retro segment.